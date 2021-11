PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some exciting news for skiers–Wachusett Mountain officially opened for the 2021 season on Saturday.

Crews have been blasting snow machines all week preparing for the season, according to Wachusett Mountain officials.

Four trails will be open and four lifts will be running for the big day.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)