LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows a close call at an auto shop in Lynn this morning.

Two people jumped out of the way as a truck crashed into a trailer on Eastern Avenue.

The shop’s owner said the driver was unconscious and they had to break the window to open the door and pull the driver out.

No one else was hurt and no further details have been made available.

