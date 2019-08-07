MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a seven-year long dispute between Waffle House Chairman Joseph Rogers Jr. and his former housekeeper, who secretly recorded them having sex.

The confidential deal was announced moments after Rogers’ attorney gave his opening statement in a civil trial Tuesday in a Georgia courtroom. News outlets report the terms weren’t disclosed and both sides declined to comment.

Rogers accused his former housekeeper Mye Brindle in a lawsuit filed in 2012 of recording their sexual encounters in an attempt to extort him. Rogers also sued Brindle’s attorneys for allegedly conspiring with her.

Brindle says she recorded the acts as proof of Rogers’ repeated sexual harassment.

Brindle and her attorneys were indicted on unlawful surveillance charges but were all cleared last year.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)