BOSTON (WHDH) - A new law will go into effect Wednesday to help provide clarity for Massachusetts workers when it comes to how they are paid compared to their coworkers.

The “Wage Transparency Act” will require companies with 25 or more employees to disclose a pay range for job postings for all positions and current employees to have the right to ask for the salary range for their position.

