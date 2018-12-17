BOSTON (WHDH) - The Wahlberg brothers are bringing their popular burger chain back to the neighborhood where it all started for them.

The newest location will open at the South Bay Shopping Plaza in Dorchester, where Mark, Donnie, and Paul — who started the popular chain — grew up.

“It is pretty cool,” said Mark Wahlberg. “You know, to be here and the whole community being here. It’s walking distance from our childhood home. It’s awesome, we are very excited.”

Donnie Wahlberg agreed, saying, “You know, running these streets and growing up here and not having two pennies to rub together, you know. We came a long way and it’s not just the element of bringing jobs back and investing in our neighborhood but instilling a belief in people that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

Excited fans gathered outside the soon-to-open restaurant in the cold for hours on Monday, hoping to get a glimpse of the famous brothers.

Shelley Brownstein made the trip from Maine.

“We got here around 2 p.m., we did some shopping…kind of exciting,” she said.

Donnie took some time to meet some of his fans and get a few selfies in.

But the celebration wasn’t just about a new restaurant — but also about giving back to the community.

The brothers collected toys for the Dorchester Boys and Girls Club and donated a portion of the proceeds from their food truck and Wahl-gear to the Martin Richard Foundation.

“We are so fortunate to be able to do this,” said Paul Wahlberg. “It speaks volumes for Dorchester.”

Before heading inside to celebrate, the brothers also took a little time to talk football.

“We’ll get two more divisional wins and then you gotta win in the playoffs,” Mark Wahlberg said. “The one game you’ve got to win is the last one.”

Donnie added, “Patriots fans aren’t like other fans. We only get mad after one loss — the last game of the season…but we don’t always lose that one, do we?”

The opening date for the new restaurant has yet to be announced, but it’s expected to open soon.

