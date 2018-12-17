BOSTON (WHDH) - Wahlburgers customers will have the opportunity to meet Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg on Monday as they enjoy tasty burgers outside the chain’s newest location in Dorchester.

The brothers plan to celebrate the restaurant, located at Dorchester’s South Bay Shopping Center, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Wahlburgers Food Truck will be serving burgers, fries, and commemorative Wahlgear apparel during the outside event with a percentage of the proceeds going to the Martin Richard Foundation.

In addition, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester.

“We are so excited to join our friends and family and welcome home Wahlburgers to the Dorchester South Bay Shopping Center,” Mark Wahlberg said in a statement. “This has been a long time coming.”

The restaurant’s official opening date to the public will be announced after next week.

