Wahlburgers announces opening date for new Dorchester location

BOSTON (WHDH) - The new Wahlburgers location in Dorchester will open for business on Thursday, the restaurant chain announced.

The announcement came one day after Mark, Donnie, Paul, Alma and extended Wahlberg family members celebrated the opening of their newest location at the South Bay Shopping Center.

The Dorchester location is slated to open for business at 11 a.m.

