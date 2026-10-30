BOSTON (WHDH) - Wahlburger’s announced Friday that they will be closing their location in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood Saturday after 11 years in business, just a month after the chain closed its original location at the Hingham Shipyard.

In a post on Instagram, the burger chain wrote in part, “Thank you, Fenway. 💚 After 11 years in the neighborhood, our Fenway location will close on October 31 as our lease comes to an end. We’re grateful to everyone who joined us for game days, celebrations and everyday moments over the years. We’re actively pursuing a new home in the Boston area and hope to have more to share soon.”

Despite the closures, Wahlburgers said it is continuing the grow, and they’ve added 10 10 new outlets to their portfolio and expanded partnerships across hospitality, retail and travel in 2026.

The company said it also has plans to open new locations at the Athletics’ future Las Vegas stadium, The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Bass Pro Shops in California and Colorado, additional Home Depot locations, and Puerto Rico.

Wahlburgers was founded in 2011 by Paul Wahlberg, the brother of New Kids on the Block member Donnie and actor Mark Wahlberg.

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