Wahlburgers delivering 2,000 meals to Mass. frontline workers fighting against COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wahlburgers is delivering 2,000 warm meals to first responders, hospital workers and frontline heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The Boston-based restaurant chain teamed up with Crescent Capital, an alternative asset management firm, to make sure those on the front lines are getting a good meal as part of their #WhateverYouNeed campaign.

The initial delivery will take place at Boston Fire Department Engine 41 on Cambridge Street in Allston at 11:30. Wahlburgers will go on to provide meals to all 32 Boston-area fire stations and central headquarter, 11 Boston-area police stations, and three state police barracks.

The meals are being prepared and packaged at the Dorchester and Fenway Wahlburgers locations and delivered by the Wahlburgers Food Truck and SPARKS mobile canteen.

Boston is the first of a multi-city initiative dedicated to supporting frontline workers. The program is set to roll out across the country in the coming weeks.

“Not being able to be fully operational these past several weeks has been heartbreaking for our entire organization. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can,” actor and Wahlburgers co-owner Mark Wahlberg said. “Partnering with Crescent Capital will allow us to give back the best way we know how, by providing warm meals to the heroes battling this virus each and every day.”

Wahlburgers and Crescent Capital will continue to provide meals throughout the Bay State over the course of the next week.

On Friday, Wahlburgers plans to deliver 200 meals to Carney Hospital and The Boston Home. They will also provide 250 meals to UPS employees at the company’s Norwood Facility.

On Monday, 100 meals will be delivered to Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital and 200 meals will be delivered to Beth Israel Deaconess and Massachusetts General Hospital.

On Wednesday, Wahlburgers will provide 300 meals to Worcester-area firefighters, police, and EMS workers at the fire department’s headquarters. The Food Truck will then move to UMass Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 Testing Lab in Worcester, where it will provide 100 meals.

