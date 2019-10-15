Wahlburgers, Hingham police team up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wahlburgers has teamed up with the Hingham Police Department to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hingham officers have partnered with the Pink Patch Project, which is a cancer awareness fundraiser that works with public safety agencies across the country.

Pink police cars were parked outside the burger chain’s location in Hingham on Tuesday to celebrate the partnership.

Boston native Paul Wahlberg also stopped by the event to show support.

