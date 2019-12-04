Wahlburgers offering 1-cent burgers this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mark your calendar! Wahlburgers is offering one-cent burgers later this week.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the chain’s Dorchester location, Wahlburgers says it will give out the popular “Our Burger” for just one cent on Thursday.

In order to secure the deal, customers need to join the WahlClub on the new Wahlburgers app with Dorchester selected as their favorite location. Customers can also download the app and sign up in the store.

The offer is valid for in-restaurant purchases at the Dorchester location only. Each WahlClub member is limited to one burger.

Wahlburgers was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg.

They now have 32 locations throughout North America and the United Kingdom.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)