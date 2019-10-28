Wahlburgers offering 8-cent burgers this week

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Mark your calendar! Wahlburgers is offering eight-cent burgers later this week.

To mark the eighth anniversary of the chain’s Hingham location, Wahlburgers says it will give out the popular “Our Burger” for just eight cents on Wednesday.

In order to secure the deal, customers need to join the WahlClub on the new Wahlburgers app.

The offer is valid for in-restaurant purchases at the Hingham location only. Each WahlClub member is limited to one burger.

Wahlburgers was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg.

They now have 32 locations throughout North America and the United Kingdom.

