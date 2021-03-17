Waiting for your 3rd stimulus payment? Tens of millions of checks being sent out Wednesday

Stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Eric Gay/AP)

(WHDH) — Are you still waiting for your third stimulus check? If you are, check your bank account!

Tens of millions of economic impact payments are being sent out via direct deposit on Wednesday, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS is providing the funds to many major banks and credit unions to further make available to recipients, and the payments will start becoming available to account holders by 9 a.m., Nacha noted.

The ACH Network is said to be capable of clearing and settling payments, and making funds available, as soon as the same day on which direct deposits are sent.

Most Americans will get $1,400 for themselves and $1,400 for each of their qualifying dependents claimed on their tax return, the IRS said.

