(WHDH) — A waitress at a busy IHOP was recently surprised with $10,000 in tips from generous strangers after a customer took to social media to applaud her phenomenal service.

Christmas arrived early for Jazmine Castillo, of metro Atlanta, after Rita Williams’ Facebook post led to thousands of dollars in deposits through Cash App, WGCL-TV reported.

Williams told the news outlet that she was dining at an IHOP in the Atlanta area last week when she noticed that Castillo was stretched thin. Despite the heavy workload, Castillo reportedly remained kind, patient and professional while managing her tables.

Even though her bill was only $30, Williams says she felt compelled to tip Castillo well because of the exceptional customer service she received.

Williams ultimately left $40 in cash for a tip — an amount that usually takes about seven tables to earn, Castillo said.

After learning that Castillo had been struggling with recent life challenges, Williams says she asked for her Cash app information and vowed to surprise her in a big way.

Williams later posted about her experience, along with Castillo’s Cash app information, prompting a deluge of donations.

“I hear the notifications,” Castillo told the TV station. “I don’t usually get Cash Apps; I didn’t know what was going on.”

Castillo called Williams an “angel,” crediting her with making the holidays brighter.

“My mom is sick, she just got out of the hospital Thanksgiving Day,” Castillo explained. “Her medicine and hospital bills – I can finally help with that.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)