Wake for Emerson student who died after a fight in Brighton held on Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The wake for the Emerson student who died after a fight in Brighton will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Visiting hours for 19-year-old Daniel Hollis will be held at the Buma-Sargent Funeral Home in Milford from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hollis died after suffering a brain injury in a fight late last month.

Officers are investigating his death as a homicide.

On Monday, the United States Marine Corps confirmed to 7NEWS that a Marine is under investigation in connection to the Hollis’ death.

The Marines Corps told 7NEWS that they are cooperating fully with the investigation into the incident that they say may involve one of their own.

“We are deeply saddened to learn an off-base incident allegedly involving one of our Marines has led to the passing of a man in the Boston community,” they said in a statement. “The event occurred during an approved leave period for the Marine, in the early hours of September 28, 2019. This is a tragic event and is being treated with great care and solemnity on the part of the command, and the Marine Corps is fully cooperating with civilian authorities.”

Local authorities refused to comment as this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to pass along an anonymous tip can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Hollis family.

