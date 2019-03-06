Wake, funeral arrangements made for Boston kidnapping victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jassy Correia, a 23-year-old mother who was found dead in the trunk of her alleged kidnapper’s car last week, will be laid to rest in Dorchester this weekend.

Correia’s family will hold a wake on Friday from 5-9 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Church on Bowdoin Street. A funeral mass will follow at the same church on Saturday at 10 a.m. A private burial has been planned.

The Lynn native was last seen alive leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub on the morning of Feb. 24 before her dismembered remains were found in the trunk of Louis D. Coleman’s car during a traffic stop in Delaware on Feb. 28, according to police.

Coleman, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia. He is facing a charge of kidnapping, resulting in death.

Authorities say Coleman is in the process of being extradited back to Massachusetts, where he will face federal charges.

If convicted, Coleman would be eligible for the death penalty. It’s not clear if authorities plan to seek the death penalty.

Correia leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

