A wake was held Monday for the New Hampshire man who died at Gillette Stadium earlier this month.

Visiting hours for Dale Mooney were scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home on Exeter Road in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

In an update last week, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Mooney’s autopsy, which occurred shortly after a scuffle in the stands, did not suggest traumatic injury but did identify a medical issue.

State police had previously said Mooney, 53, suffered an “apparent medical incident” in the 308/309 section of the stadium. Emergency crews responded and Mooney was taken to an Attleboro hospital where he died, according to state police.

Mooney had been married to his wife, Lisa, for more than 20 years and was a father to two sons — Brandon and Aaron — according to a GoFundMe page raising money to support Mooney’s family.

The description attached to the page said Mooney was “a loving soul who cared so much for those he loved.”

The description further described Mooney as a “hardworking family man” and said he was “constantly laughing and creating moments” with his sons throughout their lives.

“His legacy lives on through Lisa, Brandon, and Aaron,” the description said.

The DA’s office said its investigation remained “open and ongoing” on Wednesday and asked any eyewitnesses who have not already been interviewed by police to contact state police detectives at 781-830-4990.

