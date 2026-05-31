BOSTON (WHDH) - A huge crowd is expected to attend a wake on Sunday for Boston firefighter Robert “BK” Kilduff Jr., who died in the line of duty last weekend after a fall at a burning home in Dorchester.

Kilduff’s wake will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Parish in West Roxbury on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Roads in the area will be closed to accommodate crowds.

A funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Monday at 10 a.m.

Those who knew Kilduff said his loss will be felt throughout the Boston community.

Community members continue to visit Kilduff’s firehouse to drop off notes and flowers. Photos of the firefighter line the walls, showcasing the close bond he had with his colleagues.

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