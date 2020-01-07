Wake to be held in Burlington for trooper who died from illness believed to be caused by 9/11 response

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wake will be held in Burlington on Tuesday evening for a state trooper who died from cancer believed to be caused by his work during the 9/11 response in New York City.
Trooper Ryan Fortini, who graduated from Burlington High School in 1995, was forced to retire after 16 years of service with the New York State Police due to his illness, according to the Burlington Police Department. He passed away last week at the age of 42.
Fortini worked endless hours at Ground Zero as state troopers rotated shifts during a search and rescue mission following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Fortini joined the Army National Guard’s military police after high school before earning a degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell. He went on to join the New York State Police in 1999.
Hundreds of officers and troopers are expected to attend memorial services at St. Margaret’s Church on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
