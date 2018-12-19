Wakefield dog rescued from hurricane, missing for 2 weeks returns home

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wakefield dog that was rescued from Hurricane Florence and later went missing from its Wakefield home has been found.

“The guy says, ‘We have Katie.’ I couldn’t believe it,” said Don Webber.

Don and Sandy Webber of Wakefield didn’t know if they’d ever see their beagle, Katie, again.

The 11-month-old dog, rescued from Hurricane Florence, went missing two weeks ago after she came off her leash outside the family’s home.

“I tried to step on the lead, and as soon as I stepped on the lead, she was gone,” said Sandy.

Sandy and Dan got in touch with Missing Dogs Massachusetts, an all-volunteer organization that works to reunite missing dogs with their families.

The group immediately went to work, canvassing the town with flyers and spreading the word online.

“The Wakefield community was absolutely unbelievable with calling in the sightings, sharing all the flyers,” said Julie Orsillo, a volunteer for Missing Dogs Massachusetts.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, there was a break. Katie was spotted walking along some railroad tracks and soon after ended up in a nearby yard.

“And she just came up the street, went in their yard, and they had dogs so the dogs were barking like crazy,” said Sandy. “So the guy came out to see what was going on, and there she was sitting there.”

Katie was a little worse for wear. It appeared she had been attacked by an animal.

But after a trip to the vet for treatment, she’s safe and sound back at home, just in time for Christmas.

“The town is unanimously calling this the Christmas Miracle of Wakefield this year with Katie coming home,” said Missing Dogs Massachusetts volunteer Lori O’Keefe.

A community came together to give one family a very special holiday reunion.

“Everybody just cares so much. That’s why we’re all involved. We’re dog lovers and we’re volunteers and we just do this because we want the happy ending that Katie has,” Orsillo said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset Katie’s veterinary costs.

