Wakefield fire captain off the job over indecent assault accusation

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Wakefield fire captain is on leave after he was accused of indecent assault on a 19-year-old woman.

The alleged incident happened in Dec. 2015 at a Christmas party at Cpt. Christopher Smith’s home in Wakefield. According to court paperwork, Smith was drinking and made a cocktail for the underage victim. The victim allegedly told police that Smith grabbed her behind and slid his hand between her legs. Court paperwork also alleges that Smith put his finger in her mouth and stuck his hand down her shirt. He was not on duty at the time.

Police interviewed Smith in Sept. 2017, where they said he admitted to some but not all of the claims, saying, “It was playful.”

“Wakefield Fire Captain Christopher J. Smith has been placed on paid administrative leave after the Wakefield Fire Departmet was notified by the Wakefield Police Department of an alleged incident that occurred when Captain Smith was not on duty,” said Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.

Smith has been with the Wakefield Fire Department for 22 years.

