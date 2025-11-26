BOSTON (WHDH) - Wakefield became the first school to hoist a trophy during high school football rivalry week – and did so in front of the famed Green Monster.

The team beat Melrose Tuesday night in the first of four games hosted at Fenway Park this week. It as the 115th meeting between the neighboring schools.

Fans said the historic rivalry is always fun to watch, and especially so this year at America’s most beloved ballpark.

Fenway is set to host three more games on Wednesday: Newton North versus Brookline, Plymouth South versus Plymouth North, and Lexington versus Concord-Carlisle.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)