WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wakefield girl battling brain cancer can now add the title of fashion designer to her resume after her sparkly hat design won a national contest.

The hat 11-year-old Leah Ellis created will be sold to benefit other children battling cancer.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Ellis and her family said they were delighted by the honor.

“Everybody was pretty psyched about winning,” said Ellis’ father Neal Ellis.

“Love Your Melon” is an outdoor and lifestyle brand dedicated to giving a warm beanie to every child battling cancer.

This year, Love Your Melon decided to hand over the creative reins for the first time to the children themselves through a contest.

“She was so excited,” said Ellis’ mother, Elena Proakis, describing her daughter’s reaction after winning the contest.

Ellis has been battling brain cancer for the last 2.5 years. After this contest, Ellis and the rest of her family are proudly wearing her beanie, which includes sparkles, her favorite colors (teal and lavender) and the word “Love.”

“It makes me feel happy and grateful,” Ellis said.

All the proceeds from Ellis’ hat will go directly to brain tumor research and cancer research.

After such success, meanwhile, Love Your Melon has said this contest that Leah won is here to stay.

