WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wakefield man is facing criminal charges after state police say they found a bomb in his car after stopping him for driving without a license.

The man was stopped around 3 a.m. Sunday in Woburn after a trooper pulled him over for driving erratically on I-95 and determined his license had been suspended for years, according to police.

During an inventory of the vehicle, police say they found a strange object inside that was later determined to be a device containing a road flare, consumer grade fireworks, an amount of double base smokeless powder, multiple match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, and a ball bearing.

Court documents show the man told police “he picks up other people’s trash sometimes and found the device. [The suspect] stated he thought it was just a road flare and he state he would never try to make something like that or harm anybody.”

The man was arrested on his front lawn Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors said they were rattled to learn that a man who lives nearby may have been making bombs.

“If the bomb had accidentally gone off it could have damaged our house and our family,” she said.

