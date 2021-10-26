WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wakefield Fire Department is mourning the loss of a veteran firefighter who passed away over the weekend following a battle with cancer, officials said.

Lieutenant Robert A. Ford died Sunday at the age of 48, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.

Ford served the department for 16 years. He leaves behind his wife, Michelle, and three children, Robert, Caroline and Michael.

A wake will be held Thursday at McDonald Funeral Home on Yale Avenue with visiting hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral has been planned for 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Florence Parish on Butler Avenue.

Ford’s burial will be closed to the public.

