Wakefield police ask for public’s help to find missing man

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man, officials said Tuesday.

Shawn Bacevic, 45, of Avon Street, was described as 5 feet 9 inches and 240 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, a grey t-shirt and dark jeans.

Bacevic sometimes frequents the Stoneham area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-246-6321.

