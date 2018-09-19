Wakefield police investigating after racial slurs found written on rocks outside elementary school

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are investigating after two racial slurs were found written on rocks behind the Greenwood Elementary School on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident appears to have been a random act and the wording has since been removed, according to Police Chief Rick Smith.

“Certainly this is not the type of language that this community supports or tolerates,” Smith said in a letter that was sent to neighborhood residents.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out and to report any suspicious activity.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

