WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield police are searching for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. from a man who reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two masked men in the parking lot of Wakefield Vista Apartments on Hopkins Street.

While on the phone with officers, the victim told them that he was following the suspects who had driven off in a blue Honda Odyssey onto Interstate 93. He reported that the men were firing shots at his car, police said.

State police was called to assist but the victim lost sight of the suspect car in the area of Roosevelt Circle in Medford before troopers arrived.

A spokesman for the state police, which is investigating this incident, said a search for evidence determined that the man was not shot at on I-93 or Roosevelt Circle.

Wakefield police believe the victim was targeted.

The suspects are both described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing masks and dressed in all black.

