WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are searching for a robber on the run.

Investigators said the man robbed a 7-Eleven on Albion Street at gunpoint late Thursday night.

Police said the suspect drove away from the scene in a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

