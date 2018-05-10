Wakefield police searching for man missing since last week

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are turning to the public for help in finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Clifford Bates, 53, was reported missing last Tuesday, officials said. He was last seen in Wakefield on April 28.

Bates is known to frequent the Chelmsford, Lowell and Concord areas, according to police.

Bates is described as 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone with information on Bates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield Police Department at 781-245-1212.

