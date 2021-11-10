WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lilyana Halliday was last seen outside the Walgreens on Main Street with a friend on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wakefield Police Department.

Halliday is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt over a black Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School t-shirt, as well as black pants, tan boots, and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Wakefield police at 781-245-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)