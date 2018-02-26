Wakefield school on lockdown after reported threat

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A school in Wakefield was placed on lockdown after reportedly receiving a threat that was determined to be a false alarm.

The Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning.

7News’ Kimberly Bookman spoke to parents who rushed to the scene outside the high school. Those parents say they received a call from the superintendent’s office at about 10:40 a.m. that the school was on lockdown.

Officials later told 7News that the threat was a false alarm. A social media threat was made at a school in Maryland with a similar name.

#Wakefield Superintendent and police brief media that lockdown was a false alarm. “No threat to our school”. #7News pic.twitter.com/r7zMu5iqej — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 26, 2018

Parents say they have been in contact with students inside the school who say the lockdown is in connection with a threat on social media. The nature of the threat is not clear.

Multiple police officers are on scene. School buses had lined the street outside the school, and officials say the plan was to evacuate the students, load them onto buses, and take them to a safe location. Officials now say the school will not evacuate.

Students who have been in touch with parents via calls and texts say they are in their classrooms, some of whom were huddled in corners or sitting on the floor.

