WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield’s newest business, the INspire Cafe, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

INspire Cafe is committed to creating a more inclusive world, where individuals with diverse abilities are not just included but are valued for their unique talents and abilities.

With support from the Boys & Girls Club, the Friends of INspire Café, and other partners, INspire is able to provide meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities.

It will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Learn more: https://inspirecafe.org/index.php/about/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)