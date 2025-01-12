WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield’s newest business, the INspire Cafe, is committed to creating a more inclusive world, where individuals with diverse abilities are not just included but are valued for their unique talents and abilities.

With support from the Boys & Girls Club, the Friends of INspire Café, and other partners, INspire is able to provide meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with diverse abilities.

Development Director Evan Reppert said, “This is a place where people with disabilities can come work alongside people with typical abilities.”

Employee Kevin Burke said he is enjoying his time working at the cafe.

“That I get to see the customers every day and have them come in with a smile on their face.”

Alana Russo said the cafe, “gives me a sense of purpose to wake up and come here and makes me happy to be around people like my coworkers.”

Program Director Rebecca Rowell said, “It’s just so awesome to see how quickly they are overcoming those fears and those obstacles with our provided adaptive equipment or positive encouragement and positive reinforcement and within minutes the are doing things that they came in the door thinkin weren’t possible.”

Reppert agreed, saying, “Really excited to be here and provide those roles that give dignity, those roles that give pride and those roles that can really inspire the world to change and make for a really inclusive future.”

Learn more: https://inspirecafe.org/index.php/about/

