CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - For years, Walden Pond in Concord has been the place for people to enjoy the water but the state announced Friday restrictions to open water swimming amid a growing number of drownings.

The only place where people are allowed to swim at Walden Pond are inside designated ropes and buoys, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Eric Durling, who visited the pond from Maynard, says this is not going to work.

“Midday on a hot day, it’s wall-to-wall people standing and now they’re going to put the rest of them back in there,” he said

Maury Eldridge, who has been an open water swimmer for 66 years, added, “You can’t swim any distance in a hoard of splashing kids without hurting somebody.”

Elridge continued that this won’t help address the problem of a spike in drownings across the state.

“Being punitive about it is not the way to help people be safe,” he said. “Educating people and making more opportunity for kids to learn how to swim and learn to swim safely.”

Aside from a few people, most swimmers could be seen adhering to the new safety measure on Wednesday morning.

Some distance swimmers could be seen using a floatation device, which some residents say may be a good alternative to outright banning swimming beyond the ropes.

“People aren’t understanding that this is essentially something that’s been done for so long and people are so use to it and to suddenly say to them, ‘Oh no, you can’t do that anymore,’ just comes as a complete shock,” said Leila Hooper, who has been visiting the pond for years.

Walden Patrol is going up to people swimming in the open water and asking them to come back to the restricted area.

Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed a $500 fine for those who violate the rules but that has not been passed yet.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)