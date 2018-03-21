(WHDH) — Walgreens has agreed to pay millions of dollars after allegedly overcharging customers for prescription drugs.

Attorney General Maura Healey said the company will pay $5.5 million.

According to officials, Walgreens overcharged for prescriptions covered by worker’s compensation.

The overcharging took place at pharmacies in several cities, including Boston and Worcester, between 2008 and last year, the lawsuit stated.

