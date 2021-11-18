BOSTON (WHDH) - A walk-thru adventure featuring 30 life-size animatronic dinosaurs is set to open at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston on Friday.

Imagine Exhibitions is launching “Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure” in a large Jurassic-themed space featuring scientifically accurate installations, realistic moving

animatronics, hands-on challenges, and an interactive area for children.

Doors open to the general public starting at 12 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)