‘Walking testaments’: Thousands of survivors, supporters make strides against cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of breast cancer survivors and their supporters gathered at the Hatch Shell Sunday to make strides against breast cancer, raising nearly $2 million to help research and treat the disease.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, emceed by 7NEWS’ Jadiann Thompson, brought walkers together to share their stories of survival.

“[I’m a] three-time survivor, forty-plus years in this fight with breast cancer, so I’m a walking testament that you can live,” said Jacquie Anderson.

“I’m walking today for all the breast cancer survivors that don’t have it as good,” said Cynthia Mullen.

Dorothy Bishop says breast cancer runs in her family and she’s battled it twice.

“My message is because I’m still standing that it’s no longer a death sentence. If you just go get your check-ups.”

Massachusetts Speaker Of The House Robert DeLeo has been coming to the walk for decades and headed up an effort to bring four busloads of walkers.

“I believe in the cause. I believe in the women who are battling right now who continue to battle right now,” DeLeo said. “And I think it’s important that they see that I’m with them all the way.”

“It’s about making strides one step at a time as people are walking today,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who also came out for the event. “It’s literally doctors and scientists and researchers are doing one step at a time to find a cure.”

“My mother had passed away in 1970 unfortunately when I was a little girl. She never had a voice. so it’s wonderful to be here in honor of her today,” said walker Jill Reamer.

The walk raised $1.7 million. Anyone looking to make a donation can go to the walk’s website, makingstrideswalk.org/bostonma.

