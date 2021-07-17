A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC stopped in Nahant to honor Massachusetts veterans over the weekend.

The “Wall That Heals” displays the names of those who served in the Vietnam war and will be on display until Sunday afternoon.

“This wall, every time it goes somewhere, in every community it lands in sends one simple message … gratitude for your service, thank you for putting your life on the line for your fellow men and women here in the United States, and welcome home,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.