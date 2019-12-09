Walmart apologizes for ‘Let it Snow’ sweater that depicts Santa with lines of cocaine

(WHDH) — Walmart has issued an apology after a holiday sweater featuring Santa Claus sitting in front of an apparent pile of cocaine went viral on social media over the weekend.

The retailer pulled the “Let it Snow” sweater from its Canadain website on Saturday, Global News Canada reported.

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a company spokesperson told the news outlet. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

Jason John shared a screenshot of the description of the sweater on Twitter before the item was removed from the retailer’s website.

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

“We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America,” the sweater’s description read. “That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A Colombian snow.”

The description of the sweater, which was made by the clothing company FUN Wear, went on to say, “He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high-quality aroma of the snow.”

The retailer also pulled several other sweaters, including one that showed Santa Claus sitting on a toilet with his pants down.

