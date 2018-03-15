(WHDH) — Walmart is planning to deliver supermarket items to 40 percent of the nation’s homes by the end of the year.

Right now, the delivery option is only available in six markets, with expansion to 100 by the end of 2018.

The move comes amid a big push by Amazon for same-day grocery delivery.

The online retail giant bought Whole Foods last year for $13.7 billion.

In February, Amazon announced free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods purchases for Prime members in four cities.

The company said it would bring that service to every Whole Foods by year’s end.

