Walmart employee helps Gardner mom in need, pays for car repair

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walmart employee stepped up to help a mother in need after she realized she did not have enough money to pay for her car repair.

Lisa Smith workes in the auto care center at the Walmart in Gardner and she says she dipped into her own pockets to help a woman pay for two new tires and an oil change.

“I just fell, “the woman said as she remembered Smith’s kind act. “I couldn’t believe it. I was not expecting that. I am just so embarrassed.”

“She is an angel,” the woman said of Smith.

The single mom of three works as a home health aide, caring for the disabled and children. She says she has to work because people rely heavily on the care she provides.

The grateful customer says she has faced her fair share of struggles, including homelessness.

“For the longest time I would see the light at the end of the tunnel and it turned out to be a freight train,”

Her situation resonated with Smith.

“They were $110 a tire and she didn’t have much more than that. She’s been homeless, I’ve been homeless, I understand the plight,” Smith said.

The customer, who chose not to reveal her identity, now plans to pay the deed forward.

“She funded me $140 and I told her I would be back Tuesday with it and she wasn’t having it,” she said. “But I am going to go back Tuesday with it, and I am just going to leave it with her, for the next girl like me.”

Smith says she hopes everyone would take the opportunity to help a person in need.

