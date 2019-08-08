Walmart employees in California call for walkout to protest gun sales

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (WHDH) – Walmart employees in California responded to the deadly mass shooting by staging a walkout on Wednesday.

Workers at the company’s corporate offices say they hope Walmart will stop selling guns.

22 people were killed when a man opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas last weekend.

Thomas Marshall is the employee who organized the walkout talked about the impact workers hope to make.

“Our main reach is that we would like Walmart to stop the sale of all firearms and ammunition,” Marshall said. “In addition to that, we’d like them to have WalPac, Walmart’s PAC to stop donating to NRA A and A+ politicians as well as to ban the concealed and open carry of weapons on company property and in stores.”

In response, Walmart is pledging a $400,000 donation to help victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The company says the money will go to two local foundations to help make sure the community has the resources it needs.

