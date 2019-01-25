Walmart hiring hundreds of truck drivers, upping salary to $90K amid nationwide shortage

(WHDH) — Walmart says it plans to hire hundreds of truck drivers at a starting salary of nearly $90,000 in 2019 amid an industry-wide shortage.

More than 1,400 drivers were hired in 2018 and the company hopes to continue to build their fleet of drivers in the coming in the months.

Revamped orientation initiatives are being held to expedite the time it takes to complete a new hire, the company said in a press release.

“These hiring events are both improving the skill level of our candidates and enriching their onboarding experience,” Walmart’s director of driver talent acquisition Lori Furnell said. “We’re leaning heavily on the expertise of our Walmart road team and our certified driver trainers to grow our skilled fleet of professional drivers.”

Walmart says it is raising driver pay beginning in February. A one-cent-per-mile increase and additional pay for every new hire will result in an average salary of $87,500 with a rate close to 89 cents per mile.

