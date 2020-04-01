Walmart, Home Depot, BJ’s in Chicopee blocking off non-essential aisles to reduce roaming

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Major retailers in Chicopee are taking extra precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Walmart, Home Depot and BJ’s Wholesale Club has blocked off non-essential aisles and items to reduce unnecessary roaming around their stores, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

The three stores made this decision after working with the city’s Board of Health.

