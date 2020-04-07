Walmart implementing 1-way aisles, regulating store entry to curb spread of coronavirus

Walmart locations across the country are taking extra safety precautions in an attempt to curb the coronavirus.

The large retailer announced that they are allowing only one-way traffic in the aisles and limiting the number of shoppers allowed into the store in order to help customers and associates practice social distancing, according to a release issued by Walmart officials.

Stores will not admit more than five customers for each 1,000 square foot block of space.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Once inside, shoppers will be encouraged to follow signage and floor markers put in place to practice social distancing.

After checking out shoppers will be ushered through a specific door in order to maintain a safe distance from shoppers entering the store.

“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize,” the release read. “We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home.”

These changes come in addition to

