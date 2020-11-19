Walmart offering Christmas tree delivery, light installation service this holiday season

(WHDH) — Walmart will deliver you a fresh-cut Christmas tree and even climb a ladder to hang your strands of lights this holiday season.

“This year, Walmart is making it even easier for our customers to bring these hallowed holiday traditions into their homes – without ever having to leave,” the retail giant wrote in a news release. “This holiday season, Walmart will hang your lights or deliver a live Christmas tree right to your doorstep.”

Customers can choose between a fresh-cut tree or a potted option in sizes that range from 3 feet tall to 9 feet tall.

Greenery, poinsettias, Amaryllis, the Norfolk Island Pine are also available for delivery.

Customers who live in a single-story or two-story home can also add Walmart’s new Christmas lights installation service to their shopping carts to set up an appointment with a professional.

Light removal service for when the holiday season is over is also being offered.

