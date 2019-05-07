Walmart offering free grocery delivery in some Massachusetts communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Walmart is offering free grocery delivery in some Massachusetts communities throughout the entire month of May to celebrate the launch of its 1,000th grocery delivery location in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Delivery fees on orders with a $50 minimum will be dropped by using the code “FREETIME” at checkout, according to a press release issued by the retail chain.

These Boston-area communities are eligible for free delivery:

Wareham

Walpole

Norfolk

Plymouth

Salem

Tewksbury

Walmart’s grocery delivery is an extension of its grocery pickup service. The retailer says it hopes to provide all customers with the most convenient shopping experience.

