Walmart reopens Abington and Avon locations after temporary shutdown

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Walmart stores in Abington and Avon will be reopened on Sunday after being temporarily shutdown earlier in the week.

The Abington store was ordered to close for a second time in order to test employees for coronavirus.

The company said the Avon store closed to allow for a review of the store’s cleaning measures by health leaders.

Store officials did not say if either of those stores has experienced coronavirus cases.

The Quincy store remains closed after one person died from the virus and 10 others tested positive.

