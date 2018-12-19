Walmart reveals list of top-selling items for each state in 2018

(WHDH) — Massachusetts was one of six states on the East Coast that loved to purchase paper towels in 2018, according to Walmart.com.

The retailer revealed its list of top-selling items by state on Wednesday, indicating residents in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island also flocked to Walmart to purchase paper towels.

Other regional trends included Maine’s consistent use of condensed milk, Vermont’s insatiable taste for creamed corn, New Hampshire’s need for 15.6-inch laptops, and Connecticut’s appreciation for the movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”

What was the most popular purchase? Crayons were a top item in eight states.

Walmart’s full state-by-list is as follows:

Alabama – Crayola Crayons

Alaska – Coconut Milk (for cooking)

Arizona – Ozark Trail 12-Ounce Can Cooler

Arkansas – Instant Pot

California – Nintendo Switch Console

Colorado – Inflatable Airbed Mattress

Connecticut – Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray

Delaware – Google Chromecast

Florida – Google Chromecast

Georgia – Crayola Crayons

Hawaii – Instant Pot

Idaho – Easy-Bake Oven Refill

Illinois – Crayola Crayons

Indiana – Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Iowa – Instant Pot

Kansas – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Kentucky – Disposable Washcloths

Louisiana – Crayola Crayons

Maine – Condensed Milk

Maryland – Paper Towels

Massachusetts – Paper Towels

Michigan – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Minnesota – Folgers Coffee

Mississippi – Crayola Crayons

Missouri – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Montana – Folgers Coffee

Nebraska – Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea

Nevada – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs

New Hampshire – Dell 15.6″ HD Touch Screen Laptop

New Jersey – Paper Towels

New Mexico – Mason Jars

New York – Paper Towels

North Carolina – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

North Dakota – Great Value Lemonade

Ohio – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Oklahoma – Crayola Crayons

Oregon – Pure Cane Sugar

Pennsylvania – Paper Towels

Rhode Island – Paper Towels

South Carolina – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

South Dakota – Folgers Coffee

Tennessee – Crayola Crayons

Texas – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Utah – Instant Pot

Vermont – Del Monte Creamed Corn

Virginia – Crayola Crayons

Washington – Toilet Paper

Washington D.C. – Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa

West Virginia – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler

Wisconsin – PUR Water Replacement Filters

Wyoming – Freez Pak Reusable Ice

