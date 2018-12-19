Walmart reveals list of top-selling items for each state in 2018

(WHDH) — Massachusetts was one of six states on the East Coast that loved to purchase paper towels in 2018, according to Walmart.com.
The retailer revealed its list of top-selling items by state on Wednesday, indicating residents in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island also flocked to Walmart to purchase paper towels.
Other regional trends included Maine’s consistent use of condensed milk, Vermont’s insatiable taste for creamed corn, New Hampshire’s need for 15.6-inch laptops, and Connecticut’s appreciation for the movie “Avengers: Infinity War.”
What was the most popular purchase? Crayons were a top item in eight states.
Walmart’s full state-by-list is as follows:
- Alabama – Crayola Crayons
- Alaska – Coconut Milk (for cooking)
- Arizona – Ozark Trail 12-Ounce Can Cooler
- Arkansas – Instant Pot
- California – Nintendo Switch Console
- Colorado – Inflatable Airbed Mattress
- Connecticut – Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray
- Delaware – Google Chromecast
- Florida – Google Chromecast
- Georgia – Crayola Crayons
- Hawaii – Instant Pot
- Idaho – Easy-Bake Oven Refill
- Illinois – Crayola Crayons
- Indiana – Toilet Bowl Cleaner
- Iowa – Instant Pot
- Kansas – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- Kentucky – Disposable Washcloths
- Louisiana – Crayola Crayons
- Maine – Condensed Milk
- Maryland – Paper Towels
- Massachusetts – Paper Towels
- Michigan – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- Minnesota – Folgers Coffee
- Mississippi – Crayola Crayons
- Missouri – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- Montana – Folgers Coffee
- Nebraska – Nestea Unsweetened Iced Tea
- Nevada – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs
- New Hampshire – Dell 15.6″ HD Touch Screen Laptop
- New Jersey – Paper Towels
- New Mexico – Mason Jars
- New York – Paper Towels
- North Carolina – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- North Dakota – Great Value Lemonade
- Ohio – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- Oklahoma – Crayola Crayons
- Oregon – Pure Cane Sugar
- Pennsylvania – Paper Towels
- Rhode Island – Paper Towels
- South Carolina – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- South Dakota – Folgers Coffee
- Tennessee – Crayola Crayons
- Texas – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- Utah – Instant Pot
- Vermont – Del Monte Creamed Corn
- Virginia – Crayola Crayons
- Washington – Toilet Paper
- Washington D.C. – Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa
- West Virginia – Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler
- Wisconsin – PUR Water Replacement Filters
- Wyoming – Freez Pak Reusable Ice
